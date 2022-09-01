More Than 7,700 Pets Adopted During Clear the Shelters 2022

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 announced that 7,742 pets were adopted from 60 North Texas shelters/rescues during its month-long Clear The Shelters™ 2022 pet adoption campaign.

Across the country, 1,375 shelters in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in helping more than 127,000 pets find new homes. This year’s initiative took place from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 with participating shelters waiving adoption fees on Saturday, August 27.

NBC 5’s Brian Curtis and Brittney Johnson were live at the SPCA of Texas in Dallas and Telemundo 39’s Norma Garcia was at Prairie Paws Adoption Center in Grand Prairie as we try again to #ClearTheShelters in North Texas with free adoptions on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The campaign also featured online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which host the fundraising and cover all transaction fees so that 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues in need.

This is the eighth consecutive year that NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 present their popular pet adoption campaign to local communities in partnership with area shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 830,000 pets find new homes.

Each year, Clear the Shelters is an opportunity for North Texans to open their home to a pet in need. Thanks to Clear the Shelters 2022, a 3-year-old mixed-breed named Scooter who had been at the SPCA of Texas since April found his new home with Alma Chavez. "I went back to where Scooter was and he kept looking at me with that sad eyes," Chavez said. "He started licking me and started wagging his tail, and that's when, like, 'this is mine!'" Scooter is just the prescription Chavez needs as she battles cancer.

Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son added one-eyed Draco, the family's second pit bull. “If you give them love and affection, and show them you care about them, then they’re this type of whole different breed,” Lopez said.

For more information about this year’s pet adoption campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.