‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend

This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes.

At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog.

“When I saw him, it was just an intuition,” said Lopez.

Draco will be the family’s second pit bull.

“If you give them love and affection, and show them you care about them, then they’re this type of whole different breed,” she added.

Maura Davies with the SPCA showed off three-and-a-half-month-old lab mix puppy Agatha, one of the pups available for adoption.

Often forgotten, older pets and big dogs are also waiting for their perfect match.

“We have one dog who’s been with us since March 2020, and we’re hoping he finds his home too. His name is Art,” said Maura Davies, VP of Marketing and Communications at the SPCA of Texas.

Davies said there’ve been 192 adoptions at the SPCA since the start of the month and that there is still time to come in after this weekend’s big push.

“Through the end of the month, we’ll still be celebrating Clear The Shelters. So people can still come on in. We’re open 7 days a week from [noon] - 6 p.m., Find your new best friend.”

After this weekend, small adoption fees will apply/

Since its start in 2015 and with the help of NBC 5, the Clear The Shelters campaign has helped over 700 thousand pets find new homes and over 51 thousand pets here in North Texas.