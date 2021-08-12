Dallas Animal Services

Looking for a New Fur-Baby? DAS Encourages Residents to Adopt

DAS encourages Dallas residents to adopt or foster pets as they reportedly receive an intake in dogs and cats

dallas animal services
NBC 5 News

As the world slowly reopens, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) reports "pandemic pets" are staying with their new families.

Last year, the pandemic forced the animal shelter to change its operations, leading them to call for desperate pleas for adopters and fosters.

Although the pandemic had its negative effects, DAS received a huge amount of support as many were in search of four-legged companionship as they became more available at home.

Now, many shelters, including DAS, are facing a difficult summer with ongoing animal capacity challenges.

DAS says that in their case, there hasn't been a correlation between pet owners returning to work and their shelter's increased pet intake.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I can't speak for other shelters, but at DAS we are not seeing an increase in adoption returns," Interim Director of DAS MeLissa Webber said. "In fact, we've seen our adoption return rate go down this year compared to last year. The rate of pets adopted during the pandemic that were returned to DAS since the world began opening back up is less than 1%. What is driving our higher capacity numbers is the same thing we see every spring and summer: an increase in lost dogs and orphaned neonatal kittens."

According to DAS, although owner surrenders for dogs and cats have decreased by 40%, they are still urging for adoptions and fosters due to the seasonal increase in intake of both lost dogs and kittens.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Census 2020 1 hour ago

Census Data Shows Four of Nation's 10 Fastest-Growing Municipalities Are in Texas

Dallas County 1 hour ago

Dallas Medical Leader Explains Thursday's COVID Numbers and New Surge

All pets are free to adopt and are spayed/neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped.

DAS is working to provide the entire community with access to in-person pet adoptions. Those interested can visit the shelter located at 1818 North Westmoreland Road or www.BeDallas90.org for more information.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Animal ServicesClear the SheltersPet AdoptionDAS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us