Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Campaign Kicks Off Monday in North Texas

NBCUniversal and Telemundo are once again teaming up with animal shelters across the country for the annual Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, which kicks off Monday.

At Fort Worth Animal Care & Control over 1,000 dogs and cats are awaiting adoption.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“We are very overcapacity," supervisor Anastasia Ramsey said. "We have dogs that have been waiting to be adopted for over eight months."

Since 2015, more than half a million pets have found new homes thanks to Clear the Shelters and there are a lot of perks for families looking to adopt.

“All of the animals come already spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated,” said Michelle Byrod, supervisor of Fort Worth’s North Animal Campus. “We provide information to get a free, low-cost exam at a vet clinic, as well, so we try to make it as easy as possible.”

For Dan and Kim Rodriguez of Keller, considering a shelter pet adoption seemed like a good idea.

“We’ve talked about different options that are available but, of course, being able to rescue a dog, especially one that is not wanted or a family isn’t able to support it,” Dan Rodriguez said. “Then we’d love to be able to give back in that way and rescue one of these animals.”

The Rodriguez family brought their 5-year-old twin boys – Easton and Ellis – to tour the North Animal Campus to see if there might be a dog who would be a good fit for their family.

They found one: an 8-month old whippet they’ve named River.

Shelter employees said this is the day they work so hard for.

“That is the best part of this job is finding an animal a new home,” Byrod said. “Especially when they’ve been with us a long time.”

After finding their own perfect four-legged pal, the Rodriguez family encouraged others to consider a shelter adoption.

“I thought it was really eye-opening. I’ve never been to a shelter before and just to see the amount of dogs that are in a shelter, it’s really sad,” Kim Rodriguez said. “So, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to come to a shelter and let that be your place to find a family pet."

The Clear the Shelter campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19. Among other perks, the pet adoption fee will be waived for all dogs weighing 40pounds or more.