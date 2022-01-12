Southwest Airlines

CJ Bostic, Southwest Airlines' First Black Flight Attendant, Dies at 73

Bostic was hired in the company’s first year and "was nothing short of an icon at Southwest"

swa-jets-generic-03
NBC 5 News

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is mourning the loss of a company and industry pioneer.

CJ Bostic, the airline's first Black flight attendant, died this week.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Bostic was one of the company's original flight attendants and over her 49-year career had become a bit of a celebrity among crew members.

In a statement, Southwest said, "CJ was nothing short of an icon at Southwest Airlines, and the passion she displayed for the flight attendant profession was inspirational to all of us."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Ted Cruz 41 mins ago

Ted Cruz Promotes Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory That Blames FBI Provocateurs for Riot at Capitol

Bostic, who was born in Lockhart, went to college in New Jersey and modeled for Neiman Marcus before joining the low-fare carrier.

The Dallas Morning News reported Bostic died Monday, four years after being diagnosed with myeloma cancer, a cancer of the plasma cells.

According to the paper, Bostic took her last flight in May 2021 and had hoped to return to flying, but the pandemic and her diagnosis continued to make coming back to the cabin difficult.

Bostic was 73.

This article tagged under:

Southwest AirlinesDallasCJ Bostic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us