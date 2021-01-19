City of Garland to Receive 1,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Host Vaccination Event Thursday

The City of Garland is receiving 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the first public mass vaccination event in Garland is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 at Homer B Johnson Stadium on Centerville Road. The vaccination event is limited to groups 1A and 1B.

Garland City Council Member Deborah Morris said the city received approval from the state of Texas to become a vaccine hub on Saturday.

Morris said individuals who have registered online and are among the first 1,000 on the registration list will be notified via email, text, and robo call.

Individuals who registered using the City of Garland's call center and are among the first 1,000 will be notified on Tuesday morning by a personal phone call.

When individuals are notified, they will be given a two-hour time range during which they can arrive at Howard B Johnson Stadium on Thursday, officials said.

City officials said they expect to receive larger shipments of vaccine going forward as Garland begins operating as a hub site.

According to officials, as required of hubs, the City of Garland has modified both the online and call center registration systems in order to accept all individuals.

The registration system was previously open only to Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse residents, officials said.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up on the Garland vaccine waitlist and the waitlist of other providers.

Anyone unable to complete the online form can call the city's COVID-19 hotline at 972-205-3900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.