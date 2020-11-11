City of Fort Worth Announced COVID-19 Testing Schedule Through the Holidays

The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County have announced that they will continue to offer no-cost COVID-19 saliva testing through the holidays.

According to the City of Fort Worth, tests will be available at the following locations through Jan. 8, 2021:

Tuesdays, 8-11 a.m. FWISD Scarborough-Handley Field parking lot, 6201 Craig St. (Council District 5)

Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m. Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. (Council District 3)

Wednesdays, 8-11 a.m. City Northside Service Center, 309 Hillshire Drive. (Council District 7)

Wednesdays, 2-5 p.m. Tarrant County College-Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway. (Council District 2)

Thursdays, 8-11 a.m. La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway. (Council District 9)

Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St. (Council District 8)

Fridays, 8-11 a.m. Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd. (Council District 6)

Fridays, 2-5 p.m. Hillwood Commons I, 9800 Hillwood Parkway. (Council District 4)

Testing sites will be closed on the following days for the observance of holidays, the City of Fort Worth said:

Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 27, Day after Thanksgiving

Dec. 24. Christmas Eve

Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Appointments are available online at all of the above sites. Residents who do not have online access can schedule an appointment by calling 817-248-6299.

City staff and emergency response volunteers will also staff the following three COVID-19 testing sites:

Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tarrant County College-South Campus, 5301 Campus Drive. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

According to the City of Fort Worth, staff from the police, fire, and code compliance departments, as well as certified city volunteers for emergency response, will be stationed at the testing locations to guide patients through the self-administered saliva sample collection process.

The tests will be offered at no cost to the public, but insurance information will be collected when possible.