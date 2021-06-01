City of Dallas to Kick Off Pride Month With Flag Unveiling

The City of Dallas is kicking off Pride Month 2021 with a declaration and flag unveiling on Tuesday.

In May 2021, the Dallas City Council approved an amended resolution that allows other Dallas city facilities to fly the Dallas pride flag in June each year.

This year, the pride flag will fly at Dallas Love Field, police headquarters and City Hall.

The flag will be unveiled at Dallas Love Field at 10 a.m., at the police headquarters at noon, and at City Hall at 4 p.m.

Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and special guests Council Members Omar Narvaez and Chad West will be present at the event to read the declaration and kick off Pride Month.