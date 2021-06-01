North Texas Pride Month Events to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month is officially here and we know you are ready to get out of the house and celebrate with your friends and family. So, we gathered some of the Pride Month events from across North Texas.

Dallas Pride

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5

Fair Park Coliseum

Tickets required - can be purchased here

Both nights start at 8 p.m.

Festive pride attire is encouraged. Pets are not allowed

The event will also be live-streamed, which can be viewed here

See a full list of FAQ's here

Dallas Southern Pride

June 18-20

Sheraton Suites Market Center | Gilley's Dallas

Tickets required - can be purchased here

See full schedule of events here

Dallas Arts District Pride Party

June 18-20

Dallas Arts District

View full schedule here

North Texas Pride

Sat., Sept. 25

ArtCentre of Plano & Haggard Park in downtown Plano

More information here

Tarrant County Gay Pride Week Association

No announcements for 2021 yet. Events usually held in October.

Denton Pride

No announcement for 2021 yet.

If you know of any other pride events that we should know about, email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com.