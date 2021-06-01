North Texas Pride Month Events to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month is officially here and we know you are ready to get out of the house and celebrate with your friends and family. So, we gathered some of the Pride Month events from across North Texas.
Dallas Pride
- Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5
- Fair Park Coliseum
- Tickets required - can be purchased here
- Both nights start at 8 p.m.
- Festive pride attire is encouraged. Pets are not allowed
- The event will also be live-streamed, which can be viewed here
- See a full list of FAQ's here
Dallas Southern Pride
- June 18-20
- Sheraton Suites Market Center | Gilley's Dallas
- Tickets required - can be purchased here
- See full schedule of events here
Dallas Arts District Pride Party
- June 18-20
- Dallas Arts District
- View full schedule here
North Texas Pride
- Sat., Sept. 25
- ArtCentre of Plano & Haggard Park in downtown Plano
- More information here
Tarrant County Gay Pride Week Association
- No announcements for 2021 yet. Events usually held in October.
Denton Pride
- No announcement for 2021 yet.
If you know of any other pride events that we should know about, email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com.