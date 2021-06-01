Pride Month

North Texas Pride Month Events to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

Pride Month is officially here and we know you are ready to get out of the house and celebrate with your friends and family. So, we gathered some of the Pride Month events from across North Texas.

Dallas Pride

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5
  • Fair Park Coliseum
  • Tickets required - can be purchased here
  • Both nights start at 8 p.m.
  • Festive pride attire is encouraged. Pets are not allowed
  • The event will also be live-streamed, which can be viewed here
  • See a full list of FAQ's here

Dallas Southern Pride

  • June 18-20
  • Sheraton Suites Market Center | Gilley's Dallas
  • Tickets required - can be purchased here
  • See full schedule of events here

Dallas Arts District Pride Party

  • June 18-20
  • Dallas Arts District
  • View full schedule here

North Texas Pride

  • Sat., Sept. 25
  • ArtCentre of Plano & Haggard Park in downtown Plano
  • More information here

Tarrant County Gay Pride Week Association

  • No announcements for 2021 yet. Events usually held in October.

Denton Pride

  • No announcement for 2021 yet.

If you know of any other pride events that we should know about, email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com.

Continuing Coverage

Pride Month 12 hours ago

City of Dallas Kicks Off Pride Month With Flag Unveiling

Stonewall Inn 6 hours ago

What Was the Stonewall Uprising?

This article tagged under:

Pride MonthDallasFort Worthpridedallas pride
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us