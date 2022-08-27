City of Dallas ‘Summer of Safety' Campaign Looks to Reduce Crime

Dallas city leaders hosted a city-wide event Saturday commemorating the end of a summer campaign to reduce violent crime.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson said the campaign started in June once schools closed for the summer.

“Our libraries, our museums, our water parks, everything was going to be open to them and free. So, they could avoid getting caught up with the wrong crowd and getting into trouble,” Mayor Johnson said Saturday.

The city’s data on crime reflects progress, Johnson said. According to Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez with the Dallas Police Department, the homicide rate is up this year but overall violent crime is down.

“Aggravated assaults, our robberies and even homicide all put together, sexual assaults all put together, it’s about a negative 4% right now,” Martinez said.

The event Saturday at UNT Dallas included several community partners highlighting resources in Dallas. Martinez said when it comes to combatting or reducing crime, law enforcement is only part of the equation.

“What you’re seeing inside the city of Dallas is a demand for service. That demand for service can be everything from police and fire to code enforcement issues to homeless issues,” he said.

Simon Cohen is a high school senior and serves on the Dallas Youth Commission, which also participated Saturday. The commission aims to inspire young leaders to become lifelong leaders by actively becoming engaged in civic affairs, public policy, and advocacy.

The commission offered free school supplies to anyone in need Saturday.

“We should all stay safe and stay away from that kind of like, gang violence. All kinds of violence,” Cohen said. “Dallas is better than that. I feel like this shows we can all come together.”

Shay Jones was raised in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood and lives in Oak Cliff. A lifelong Dallas resident, Jones said she understands the issue of violent crime is a problem and wants better for her children.

“It’s just heartbreaking, especially when you’re raising children here," Jones said. "It can be somebody you know. Somebody you don’t know, but it can happen to anyone one of us."

Johnson said he would like to see the campaign continue in future years.