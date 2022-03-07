Cinematographer/Director Makes History With ‘Yellowstone' Series

Women's history is told every day at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.

And cinematographer Christina Voros is one of the women making history and earning honors at the museum.

Voros grew up wanting to be an actor, then discovered her talent for cinematography by shooting her own documentaries.

Ten years ago, she found her niche doing stories about The West.

Now she's making history on the set of the popular series "Yellowstone" and its prequel "1883."

Voros has been the only female director and director of photography for "Yellowstone." That distinction made her a 2021 recipient of the Patsy Montana Award at the Cowgirl Museum.

She first became known to the museum five years ago when she was researching for a “year in the life” film following young cowgirls who made commitments to the ranching life. This project was put on hold, but she is now looking to return to the project as it may evolve into an extended narrative on their lives from five years ago to where they are now.

“We are accustomed to seeing women in front of the camera instead of behind, so we are particularly pleased to honor Voros,” said the Museum’s associate executive director Dr. Diana Vela in a news release. “She is a role model for other young women who have a desire to create behind the lens and become part of the larger conversation around diversity and inclusion in media.”

"It's the greatest honor I could imagine," Voros said. "Winning an Oscar would mean less than this. The women who are part of this organization are such heroes to me and trailblazers. It's very easy to take for granted that I'm a director and a cinematographer and producer and a woman. It would have been unheard of for there to be so many of us in this field as recently as a decade ago. I think it's changing but it's not changing fast enough."

"It's essential for all of us to accept a hand when needed and give a hand to those coming up behind us," she said.

Voros grew up on the East Coast, married a cowboy from West Texas where they now live, but the couple is making plans to move to Fort Worth.

But first comes Montana in April to work on the next season of "Yellowstone."