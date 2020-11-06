Church Members and Friends Mourning the Loss of Husband and Wife Killed After Street Race Collision

We are learning more about a Fort Worth couple, just seconds away from home, when they were killed in a crash shortly after midnight Friday.

Fort Worth police believe they pulled into the path of a street race on West Risinger road between Hulen Street and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Four children are now mourning the loss of their parents.

The couple’s names have not been released, but the grief is shared by those who knew them, including a close friend, Preston Fischer.

“They had an admirable marriage. They were lovely to be around. They loved each other. Mostly, they loved God. They believed in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Fischer.

Fischer said his friend was a devoted husband, with a passion for theology.

“All of his education and a lot of his passion were in theology and philosophy. He’s a published author and speaks frequently at theological conferences,” said Fischer.

The husband and wife were “a pastor’s dream” said Dale Braswell, Lead Pastor of Wedgewood Baptist Church.

“The two things that define this family the most are their love for Jesus Christ and their love for their family. It’s because of those two things that they had a profound impact on the lives of so many people,” said Pastor Dale Braswell.

Wedgewood Baptist church has dealt with past tragedies - the most notable, the 1999 mass shooting.

Pastor Braswell said church members are surrounding the children with love, as they cope with the tragedy of losing both parents.

“The family is still in a state of shock. They’re children and teenagers so they’re grieving in different ways. I think that’s going to be a challenge in the days ahead,” said Braswell.