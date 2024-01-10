Chisholm Challenge kicks off Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off on Friday, but there have already been equestrians competing in the arena this week.

"It's sort of a calm before anything gets started," Tyler Valenciano said standing next to his horse, Oliver. "He's a very confident horse. He likes to strut his stuff."

Valenciano was competing in his fifth Chisholm Challenge. This year, the competition marked its 20th year, leading into the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

"So this event is one of the few opportunities that these equestrians with disabilities have to actually showcase what they've been working on all year long," Chisholm Challenge Board of Directors Member Dr. Tannetje Crocker said. "It's not really about winning. It's not trying to go to the Olympics. For these riders, it's really about their own individual battle that they're working through."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"You know, it's hard," Living Hope Equine Therapy Center Founder and Executive Director Tammi Wilson said.

Wilson was coaching Valenciano before he competed on Wednesday for his Living Hope Equine Therapy Center team.

"They understand that hard work and dedication, and you know, sometimes the rides don't go well," Wilson said. "But you get back up and you do it again, and they take that into their life."

Valenciano won a first-place ribbon in an earlier class competition. On Wednesday, he placed 4th in Showmanship.

"I feel like God has really given me a good blessing in terms of what I'm able, what I'm capable of doing," Valenciano said.

"Super proud of you," Wilson said to Valenciano as they walked out of the arena. "Good job. Good show!"