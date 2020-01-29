Chemical Reaction Forces Building Evacuation in Allen

A chemical reaction caused a building evacuation Wednesday morning in Allen, fire officials say.

Hazardous materials crews responded to reports of a substance seen bubbling from the ground in an industrial area of Allen.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. near a warehouse on the 1200 block of Andrews Parkway.

Two chemicals were mixed together in a lab inside the facility and there was a reaction that caused a container to break, allowing the mixture to spill onto the floor, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

No one was injured or exposed to the chemical, Boyd said.

Authorities evacuated the building and cut its power. Firefighters entered and put a neutralizing agent on the chemical, Boyd said.

He added there was no threat to people in the surrounding area.