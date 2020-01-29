Allen

Chemical Reaction Forces Building Evacuation in Allen

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday

Texas Sky Ranger

A chemical reaction caused a building evacuation Wednesday morning in Allen, fire officials say.

Hazardous materials crews responded to reports of a substance seen bubbling from the ground in an industrial area of Allen.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. near a warehouse on the 1200 block of Andrews Parkway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 30 mins ago

Dallas Police Issue Reprimands, Suspensions for 23 Former Vice Officers

Fort Worth 13 mins ago

Pipe Bursts, Floods TCU Dormitory Monday Night

Two chemicals were mixed together in a lab inside the facility and there was a reaction that caused a container to break, allowing the mixture to spill onto the floor, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

No one was injured or exposed to the chemical, Boyd said.

Authorities evacuated the building and cut its power. Firefighters entered and put a neutralizing agent on the chemical, Boyd said.

He added there was no threat to people in the surrounding area.

This article tagged under:

AllenCollin County
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us