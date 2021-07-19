Cheerleaders Accuse Former Coach of Sexual Abuse

Twin cheerleaders accused their former coach Monday of sexual abuse at the gyms where he worked with them.

Hannah and Jessica Gerlacher are 22 now, but said they were 15 when the abuse began at the hands of coach Jason McCartney, who is also known as Jay.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Their lawsuit said they were abused at both the Plano and Frisco locations of Cheer Athletics.

Hannah Gerlacher said she and her sister decided to speak about their experience in hope of getting better protection for other young people in the future.

“We had no reason to suspect our coach. We were children and we were told he would take us to the next level in the sport we loved,” she said.

They did excel, but their attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel said the abuse began when Hannah was recovering from an injury, similar to what has been alleged in gymnastics.

“And some of the common threads of how those women were not protected and how coaches and individuals in high levels of their sport failed to protect them are exactly similar in this case,” Tuegel said.

The lawsuit and the website for the Cheer Athletics Austin location said McCartney is now a coach there.

McCartney’s page on the Austin website said he has been in the cheer industry for 27 years.

"I want to be able to create a place that provides opportunity, growth, positivity, and experiences. A safe place for young people to authentically be themselves. A place without judgment or fear, a home away from home," McCartney’s post said.

The lawsuit said the twins’ experience with McCartney was not safe. Also sued in addition to McCartney were the Plano and Frisco Cheer Athletics locations, Cheer Athletics Holdings and United States All Star Federation (USASF), an entity that administers cheer organizations.

“What happened to Hannah and Jessica as minors is inexcusable. They've had to deal with a lot of pain and trauma that they've had to hide,” said Andrew Dao, another Gerlacher attorney.

The lawyers claimed complaints were filed with USASF, but no action was taken so criminal complaints were filed and criminal investigations are pending.

Plano and Frisco police officials said no criminal charges have been filed.

“In sharing our story, we hope to help other survivors of sexual abuse find the strength to speak up and heal,” Hannah Gerlacher said.

Their lawsuit mentions over $10 million in damages, but Hannah Gerlacher said their main goal is change and accountability.

USASF sent NBC 5 a statement late Monday afternoon, saying:

"USASF, the not-for-profit membership organization for competitive cheer and dance in the U.S., is committed to the safety of our 140,000+ athlete members. Our athlete safety practices and policies are purposefully aligned with SafeSport best practices, and we continuously look for ways to improve athlete protection. We have implemented more stringent safety reporting and educational policies for all members, including athletes, parents, gym owners, coaches and event producers. We deplore any instance of sexual misconduct or harassment of our members, and we have taken significant steps to respond to reports of misconduct and to make it clear that there is no place for sexual predators in the cheer and dance community. USASF treats reports received about allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment as confidential, and we do not comment on litigation."

Messages left Monday for McCartney and all the other defendant parties in the lawsuit were not returned.