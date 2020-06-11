Dallas Morning News

Charles T. Terrell, Former Dallas City Council Member, Dies at 81

He is remembered for his work on local and state criminal justice task forces

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun - The Dallas Morning News

Terrell Family Photo

Former Dallas City Council member Charles T. Terrell, whose work on criminal justice issues in the state led to the naming of a prison unit in his honor, has died at 81.

“He had accomplished so much that it’s just incredible to look back on,” said his son, Charles T. Terrell Jr. “I just don’t see how he was able to do all of those things into those years.”

Service arrangements are pending for Terrell, who died May 30 in his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

