Celina Officers Fatally Shoot ‘Armed Suspect': Police

Celina officers shot and killed an armed person while responding to a call Friday night, police say.

The department said its officers encountered "an armed suspect" while answering a call in the 100 block of South Alabama Street.

Officers fired at the suspect, and paramedics performed first aid on the person, who died at Medical Center of Plano, police said.

The Celina Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting

The police department did not disclose any additional information about the call or what led to the shooting.