Celebrate Pi Day With These Deals Around North Texas

March 14, or 3/14, is Pi Day, or Pie Day, and businesses across North Texas are celebrating with deals and discounts.

This Sunday, you can celebrate the math part of it, or you can take advantage of the pie-themed deals.

Here are some deals going on in honor of Pi Day:

Blaze Pizza: One 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with the Blaze Pizza app. This offer is valid through April 12.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boston Market: One free chicken pot pie with any pot pie and drink order with the Boston Market app.

Cicis Pizza: Two large one-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each. The offer is valid through March 28 with this coupon.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: One free chicken pot pie with any chicken pot pie order on March 14.

Emporium Pies: Guests who can name 20 digits of Pi will receive a free slice of dessert pie.

Norma's Cafe: The St. Paddy’s Andes Mint Pie will be available all week long, from March 14 to March 20. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Seeds 2 STEM program, which provides employment opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Round Table Pizza: Get $3.14 off any medium, large, or XL pizza with the promo code 314PI from March 12 through March 16,

7-Eleven: One large pizza for $3.14 with the 7-Eleven app. For every pizza purchased, 7-Eleven will donate one meal to Feeding America.