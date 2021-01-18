Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill Teacher Becomes Student Again to Help Children at Border

Sharon Snowton is a lifelong educator who went back to get a second master's degree in counseling so she could help children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

Most days Sharon Snowton can be found at the head of a class teaching young students in Cedar Hill. The lifelong educator is also a student -- again.

Snowton holds four degrees. She went back to school to get her second master's degree, this time a master's in counseling from Dallas Baptist University. She said she wanted to help migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"So that's all I'm trying to do is help," Snowton said. "These babies are innocent. They don't deserve this, what's happening to them."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a record-setting number of unaccompanied minors were detained at the border in 2019, twice as many as the year before. The number of children traveling with families who were detained quadrupled in that same year.

Snowton is a bilingual educator. She said her late father's affinity for the Spanish language and the country of Mexico compelled her to want to help.

"My dad used to take us to Mexico when we were little children," Snowton said. "I always thought it was my dad's secret language for us."

Snowton said she expects to earn her master's degree in counseling in August. She plans to go to the border after that.

