SNAP Asks Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth to Add Names to List of Accused Priests

Members of SNAP, the Survivors Network, are requesting that the names of two clerics be added to the rosters of abusive priests in the Diocese of Fort Worth and explain why they were omitted.

Fr. John N. Schlund and Fr. Daniel A. Triulzi were named as abusers on the list released by the Marianist order in late June.

According to the Marianists, Schlund worked in "Campus Ministry" in Denton, and Triulzi worked at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and at St. Mark's in Denton.

Schlund was removed from ministry in 2004, and Triulzi was removed in 2006.

SNAP asked that Catholic officials in Fort Worth give details to the public about when Schlund and Triulzi worked in the Diocese of Fort Worth, where else they may have lived or worked within the diocese, and why their names were not included on the Fort Worth list.

According to SNAP, Bishop Michael Olson should update his list to include these names, information about when they worked at each location, headshots, and the current whereabouts of each man.

SNAP also asked that Olson personally visit each location to share information about Schlund and Truilzi and encourage other victims and witnesses to come forward to local law enforcement.

The Survivors Network also requested that Olson encourage the Marianists to update their own list to ensure it includes detailed timelines for each abusive priest.

The Diocese of Fort Worth said that is committed to eradicating the sexual abuse of minors, and explained that the protection of children is a moral obligation and is of paramount importance.