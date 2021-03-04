Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
coronavirus

State Funds School Districts Despite Attendance Declines

By Wayne Carter

The state will not penalize school districts for students who aren’t attending class during the pandemic. Some students are not participating in online learning and normally that would cost their campuses money.

The state will not penalize school districts for students who aren’t attending class during the pandemic. Some students are not participating in online learning and normally that would cost their campuses money.  

Schools across the state struggled with additional expenses during the pandemic, having to buy plexiglass and PPE, not to mention having to buy pricey programs to conduct remote learning.

"We’ve had increased expenditures and a decrease in students and it’s had a huge impact on us," said Brent Ringo, Chief Financial Officer, Garland ISD. "From one to one to remote learning, all our staff are still employed and they get our kids to where they need to be and that’s the goal."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 18 mins ago

Accused Fort Worth Serial Rapist Arrested After Decade on the Run

Ringo said the district had to tighten its belt to pay for the extra expenses and stood to lose money based on small decreases in attendance levels.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Schools are compensated based on how many students are in class each day. During the pandemic districts experienced much higher numbers of absent students than they normally have. In Garland ISD, about 3.2% of students were routinely absent.

"For us that’s about 1,780 kids, that’s about a $9 million impact on appropriations," said Ringo.

Dallas Independent School district told NBC 5, they estimate $30 million dollars was on the line in those attendance numbers.

For several months we've seen school districts across North Texas send school leaders door to door in search of absent students. They're trying to coax them back into the classroom. Of course, educating them is the priority but there's a financial impact as well.

In 2020, the state gave districts a "pass" on attendance numbers and financed them based on their 2019 attendance. Thursday's move by Governor Abbot and the Texas Education Agency extended that pass through the 2020-2021 school year.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusGovernor Greg Abbottschool funding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us