STAAR test debated as leverage point as Governor Abbott tries to gain support for school choice bill

Even State Education Commissioner Mike Morath jokes about how much STAAR is hated, he made these remarks at the chamber's state of education conference.

"You may have heard of it, it's wildly popular it's called the STAAR test. People love it."

The room erupted in laughter.

Morath, and even many school leaders have long said it's a necessary evil to know how kids are performing.

During the pandemic, a group of superintendents wrote a letter saying it needed to come back.

"It's important to issue a statewide assessment because you need comparative data," said Michael McFarland, Superintendent of Crowley ISD, back in 2020.

Still, teachers, parents and students have long pushed to let them stop being so reliant on STAAR. What seemed off the table for years, apparently is now in play.

Governor Abbott met with state lawmakers who are unable to pass legislation yet again on school choice.

Abbott reportedly asked what if schools are given billions in funding, teachers get pay raises, and what about replacing STAAR with something else? Could lawmakers then agree on school choice?

"I think he's really just grasping at straws, trying to do whatever he can," said Rocio Fierro-Perez, with the Texas Freedom Network.

The group is against school choice, they see Abbott's latest move as a sign that things are yet again in trouble.

"This fight has always been about advocating for proper funding for public education and ensuring our students receive the resources they deserve," said Angelica Ramsey, Superintendent of Fort Worth ISD.

"We've seen through transparent attempts to push for vouchers that public schools, voters, and legislators overwhelmingly reject."