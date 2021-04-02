Schools Urging Parents to Enroll Kids in Pre-K After Low Enrollment During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fort Worth ISD is now taking applications for 2021-2022 pre-K enrollment. The district is taking big steps to convince parents to sign up, after low enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district expects enrollment in kinder and pre-kindergarten classrooms to be lower than usual this year.

"Our principals have been invested in providing tours to the families," said Dr. Raul Pena, Chief of Schools at Fort Worth ISD.

"We're offering pre-k tours, accessibility to the school in English and Spanish and whatever language the family may speak to provide them with a sneak peek of what the child may experience at the school," said Pena.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner with the Fort Worth ISD has written letters to the leaders of churches around the area asking them to help and talk up the benefits of kinder classes.

Marsela Lara tried it out this past year and said it was the right move for her daughter.

"She's paying more attention than what she would be," said Lara. "Not only her vocabulary but the pronunciation, she can read a sentence."

Here are links for more information on pre-k registration in the area's three largest districts. Check your district's website for more details.