Fort Worth ISD to Start August 17, Will Offer Virtual and Classroom Learning

The Fort Worth Independent School District will offer virtual, as well as in-person classroom learning when students head back to school on August 17.

District officials said virtual learning will be "robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students choosing this model of learning." Some standards for virtual learning set by the district include:

Teachers will have planned availability for students –including scheduled office hours.

Direct instruction will be delivered by teachers –students will be able to get teacher support when needed, and students will know how and when they can interact withtheir teachers.

Students will receive clear, understandable directions on a daily basis on how to use academic materials.

For those who opt to head back to school and do in-person learning, the district is promising an "overarching priority will be the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and the community." Some of the additional safety procedures will include:

Staff and students will follow current face-covering guidance.

Position desks according to current recommendations and utilize barriers where appropriate.

Increase daily and weekly cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Parents can decide which option will be best for their student. However, students can change between virtual or in-class learning at the end of any six-weeks grading period.

Parents who wish to enroll their student in virtual instruction will need to complete registration by Monday, August 3, 2020.

Students that plan to attend in-person learning will need to be pre-screened daily with temperature checks. Those will be taken at home and students will have a QR code to enter the information. Staff will also be screened when arriving on campus.

Masks will be worn according to the governor's orders in schools and on buses.

“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom with a teacher. We also know our current public health crisis is making that a challenge. As of now, we plan to offer both in-person and virtual learning to our students,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner.