Carter In The Classroom
Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Launches E-Learning Site After Battling Ransomware Attack

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

The doors should be swinging open with students headed home after a full day in Fort Worth ISD schools.

Instead, students are home, some unable to even learn there after hackers installed a virus on Fort Worth ISD computers making it impossible to teach anything anywhere.

“We are making great progress in repairing the system. Brought out experts from outside and think we’ll be able to roll out online curriculum,” Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas isd 46 mins ago

Dallas ISD, Neighbors Deal With Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Local School

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Fire Department Implements New Procedures Due to Coronavirus

The district rolled out a website with links to online lessons to get students by for the rest of the week. All while the district works to get control of more systems.

“Email's back up, all students will have to reset their password this week. We want to come up in a logical, organized, deliberate way, so an attack doesn't come back again,” Scribner said.

Once Fort Worth ISD gets control of computers, it still has to figure out how to get more technology in students' hands.

“What we’re worried about is our elementary schools. Not every family has reliable, robust WiFi. Our nonprofits and business community want to help," Scribner said. "We think there’s an opportunity there to look our disadvantaged communities and provide opportunities."

For now, several links are online and they will give content to students for the next week and a half.

Scribner said if school is closed longer, he wants further learning to take place and more robust lessons will go online.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDFort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us