Families Prepare for Back to School, Including Testing Electronics

Monday is the first day of school for a majority of districts in North Texas. It's now crunch time for parents and students who are preparing for "first day."

Parents and students lined up outside of Glenhope Elementary bright and early Friday morning. First-grader Emi Caldwell couldn’t stop smiling.

"I got my school supplies and I saw my teachers," said Caldwell.

It was the last chance to pick up school supplies and the first to meet their teachers face to face.

"I never really met the teachers that weren’t mine so it was really fun to meet them," said fifth-grader Avery Slater.

She was eager to be connected to her school even if it’s just for a little while.

"We have to stay at home because of my mom’s immune deficiency but we are still excited to go on the zooms and see all our friends," said Slater.

Getting ready for virtual learning is a big deal. You’ll still need all the normal school supplies but also need to make sure the electronics are not just charged but connected to power.

"A lot of time these devices don’t have batteries to do video lessons all day," said Kyle Berger, Chief of Technology for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. "If you have logins try to log in ahead of time try to do everything."

The teachers and staff are working nonstop too.

"Things won’t work perfectly Monday but we’ll get there," said Wynette Griffin.

Griffin has served as principal at Glenhope for 21 years and this back to school is like no other.