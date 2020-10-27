Dallas ISD Will Test Student-Athletes for COVID-19 at Practice

With school back in session, so is sports, and almost all the large school shutdowns we have seen this year in the Keller, Krum and Community school districts all seemed to involve student-athletes.

Candyce Mercado's son was exposed to an infected football player in Birdville ISD.

"Everyone in my house got sick and so for two weeks, no one did any work and now we're playing catch up," she said.

When state leaders approved Dallas ISD to receive 15,000 rapid covid tests, the district knew just where they would use them.

"We’re going to start with our student-athlete population," said spokeswoman Robyn Harris. "They do come in contact with one another more frequently than what you would see in a classroom."

Coaches and trainers will now wear medical suits, masks, and shields just like you see at many medical clinics. The students will swab their own noses.

"The students will swab one nostril for 15 seconds, then do the other for 15 seconds. Then they place it in a sealed card, place it on the table, and 15 minutes later, the trainer will read the results," said Harris.

The coaches will be trained and won't come in direct contact with the tests. After it's all done, heavy cleaning will take place in the cafeteria, library or auditorium where the testing will take place.

"It’s really easy to see someone if they have a fever or a cough, but this is really going to help from a safety standpoint identifying individuals who don’t have those symptoms," said Harris.

The tests will be given once a week at most campuses. Some of the larger ones may have to do it every two weeks based on supply.