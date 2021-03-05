Carter BloodCare Partners With Local Organizations to Host Blood Drives as Need Remains Urgent

Carter BloodCare is inviting donors to give blood as the need in Texas remains urgent.

Several organizations have partnered with Carter BloodCare to host blood drives this month in the Dallas area.

Smart Start, LLC, is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at 500 E. Dallas Road Suite 100 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

To schedule an appointment, contact Judy Saxton at 800-880-3394.

On Thursday, March 11, E21 Solutions is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 800 Industrial Boulevard in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

Appointments can be scheduled by contacting Christy McGilton at 817-310-6470.

Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness is also hosting a drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at 1040 Mustang Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To schedule an appointment contact Nathan Riney at 817-421-3888.

According to Carter BloodCare, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.

Donors and staff are required to wear masks, and surfaces are cleaned between each donation, Carter BloodCare said.

Potential blood donors can volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent, while 17-year-olds may give independently.

There is no upper age limit for donating blood, Carter BloodCare said.

According to Carter BloodCare, some people give blood for the 'free swag,' snacks, or the break from a class or workday, while others donate for the mini health assessment including blood pressure, pulse rate, and hemoglobin levels that are required in the pre-donation screening.

Every blood donor with Carter BloodCare receives a free cholesterol check on each successful donation and will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test for a limited time during the pandemic, the nonprofit organization said.

According to Carter BloodCare, donors can retrieve their antibody results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center's web site.

Still, others give blood because because they know someone whose life was saved or sustained by a blood transfusion, Carter BloodCare said.

Carter BloodCare said it invites those who donate with a patient or loved one in mind to share those stories by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org. The organization said sharing a personal story may just inspire others to give this March.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.