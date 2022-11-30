The cities of Carrollton and McKinney each named new police chiefs this week and both have longtime ties to North Texas.

CARROLLTON NAMES NEW CHIEF OF POLICE

Carrollton selected Army veteran and former Dallas Police Officer Robert Arredondo as the city's next chief. Arredondo has 25 years in law enforcement and was most recently the chief of police in Victoria, Texas.

"I'm extremely excited to have been selected to be the next Chief of the Carrollton Police Department," Arredondo said. "It has been my experience that Carrollton PD is one of the finest police departments in the nation, and I look forward to joining the team and working beside such great men and women."

Arredondo joined the Dallas Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer and earned several promotions before being named the chief of police in Victoria in 2020. He has command experiences in traffic operations, criminal investigations, gang enforcement, narcotics and other leadership and supervisory roles. He has a master of arts in public affairs from the University of Texas RGV and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Tarleton State.

Arredondo will start Jan. 2, 2023.

MCKINNEY NAMES NEW CHIEF OF POLICE

McKinney said they're giving interim chief Joe Ellenburg the job permanently.

Ellenburg, an assistant chief with the department since 2013, had been serving as interim chief since October when former chief Greg Conley left for another opportunity.

"I know the men and women of the McKinney Police Department well and know they are people you can count on. I'm honored and humbled to lead them forward. Our success is dependent on building strong internal and external relationships, which is something our people do well day in and day out," said Ellenburg. "Thank you to the city manager, city council, our department, and the citizens of McKinney for allowing me to serve in this new capacity."

All but three of Ellenburg's 30 years in law enforcement are with the McKinney Police Department. He began his career in 1992 with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and was hired by the McKinney Police in 1995.

Ellenburg is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum, and the Texas Police Chiefs Association. He has a bachelor's degree in business management from LeTourneau University in Longview. He is also a graduate of the 264th session of the FBI National Academy and a 2022 graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.

Ellenburg will be sworn in during a City Council meeting on Dec. 6.