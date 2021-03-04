Carrollton Animal Services to Provide $5 Rabies Vaccinations, Free Registrations

The city of Carrollton and Texas Coalition for Animal Protection is going to be providing rabies vaccinations for $5 and free pet registrations on Saturday, March 20 at the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center.

This year's event will operate with the public's health and safety in mind by having two techs giving out vaccines with only 10 people allowed to wait in the staging area at a time.

Those waiting in the lines and waiting to enter the staging area will have to remain six feet apart to adhere to social distancing recommendations. Additionally, TCAP is requiring all people wear masks that cover their mouth and nose.

Each owner can bring only one pet per person. If they have two pets, bring a second person to handle that pet.

"The Carrollton Animal Services team works hard to ensure all pets in Carrollton are free from disease," said Animal Services Manager, Carl Shooter. "We always look forward to seeing families with their four-legged friends while utilizing this resource to protect their pets from harm."

Anyone who attends the event and donates $10 will receive a stainless steel tumbler.

Water will be available for owners and pets free of charge if needed.

TCAP will also be offering other low-cost vaccinations, including DAPPv, Bordetella, Lepto, Lymes, and more for dogs; FeLV, FHCPCh, and FeLV/FIV Test for cats. All dogs must be on a tight leash, and all cats must be in a carrier.

Carrollton pet owners must register their pets with the city yearly and the city will require proof of rabies vaccinations when registering a pet.

This event allows owners to get their pet's registration tag that shows the public that their pet has been vaccinated and will help the owner recover them faster if they were to ever lose them.

For a listing of vaccinations available, visit http://texasforthem.org/services/vaccinations. For any other information visit http://cityofcarrollton.com/animalservices.