Cancer Society Pushes President Trump for Flavored Vaping Ban

The American Cancer Society will mark its 44th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday, which is a concerted effort to encourage smokers to quit.

The organization is proud of its past successes with respect to cigarettes, however, the rise of e-cigarettes and vaping has presented an entirely new problem.

"We don’t believe this product belongs anywhere near [youth]. I mean if you talk to parents, if you talk to school administrators they are fighting a war right now, on nicotine addiction,” said Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, South Region. "It has gotten to a point where we have to do something about it."

That "something" that the American Cancer Society is pressing for is the ban on flavored e-cigarettes that President Donald Trump has previously vowed he would pursue.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that President Trump was wavering on an e-cigarette ban because of fears concern that it would not prove to be popular with his supporters.

"We are extremely disappointed in his backtracking of this, and we still hope he will honor his commitment to ban these flavors," Fehlis said.

Earlier this month, the White House canceled meetings with vaping companies and health advocates to discuss a potential ban, but the meetings have since been rescheduled for Friday, according to CNBC.

"As the President has said, there is a serious problem among our youth and their growing addiction to e-cigarettes," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in statement. "This meeting will allow the President and other administration officials to hear from a large group, representing all sides as we continue to develop responsible guidelines that protect the public health and the American people."