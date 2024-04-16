Caitlyn Clark is taking her game to the next level.



She was picked first in the WNBA draft last night, her first game in the league will happen right here in north Texas.

Between the WNBA draft, a historic college career, and even a stop at SNL last weekend, Clark has captivated the nation.

It's no coincidence that her first WNBA game will be at College Park Center in Arlington, home of the Dallas Wings.

President and CEO Greg Bibb began courting the game months ago.

“When we knew that Indiana would have the first pick and there was a good chance Caitlin Clark would enter the draft and therefore be the #1 pick, I reached out to Indiana to see if they'd be willing to come here for a preseason game and they were great about being willing to do so,” said Bibb.

His strategy paid off, and ever since the Indiana Fever made their selection official yesterday, the Wings ticket office has been fielding calls non-stop.

“Every ticket sales metric that you could imagine was established last year, and we will crush all of those high water marks this summer,” said Bibb.

Since tickets to May 3rd's preseason game against the Fever aren't available just yet, the list to reserve seats is growing by the hour.

“It’s been wonderful to see. I am happy that the world has awoken the WNBA and really women’s sports in general,” said Bibb.

How to get tickets

Tickets to the Wings preseason game are available to season ticket holders starting Wednesday.



They will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 18.