A McKinney mom has a warning about crossing Eldorado Parkway in the wrong spot, after her 14-year-old son was hit by a car while skateboarding. His injuries left him in the ICU, his mother says it could have been far worse.

One week after being hit by a car while skateboarding across Eldorado Parkway, 14-year-old Connor Brennan is lying flat on his back in a hospital bed praying a spinal fluid leak has stopped. Then he’ll be cleared to start physical therapy, move to rehab and work on returning to the healthy, active life he’s always lived.

Connor was hanging with friends at Market Street the evening of Nov. 10, when it was time to go, he jumped on his skateboard. Instead of heading to the crosswalk at Ridge Street, he looked both ways and started across Eldorado Parkway as he and others had done many times before. But this time, just after nightfall, he only made it across two of the four lanes of traffic.

"He does remember the split second before the car hit him, but after that the only thing he remembers is being loaded into the helicopter,” said Connor’s mom Samara Brennan.

His mom says police told her the SUV was traveling 45 miles per hour when it hit her son, leaving him with cracked vertebrae, spinal fluid leaks, a partially collapsed lung, broken ribs and numerous other internal and external injuries.

Man Inspired to Destroy Assault Rifle

A California man says Tuesday's mass shooting inspired him to smash his AR-15, and hopes others will think about doing the same. (Published 3 hours ago)

"His neurosurgeon before they did the surgery yesterday reminded him, 'You're the 1 percenter. For 99 percent of people, these injuries are paralyzing,” said Samara Brennan.

In addition to his physical recovery, Connor’s now coming to terms with what happened.

"When you're 14 years old, you're kind of invincible. He never in a million years thought he was going to get hit by a car,” said Samara Brennan.

Video Sini Mathews Arraigned on Child Endangerment Charge

Connor’s family and others who live nearby say pedestrians crossing in the wrong spot happens frequently, especially when kids walk home from school. The Brennans hope Connor’s story can serve as a warning to others, it’s a risk that’s not worth taking.

"There's always that one time when you didn't see it or the car didn't see you, or it's too dark or they're distracted. Whatever the reason was,” said Samara Brennan.

McKinney police say Connor’s is the only pedestrian accident in that block of Eldorado Parkway this year.

Heroes Save Choking Baby

A nurse and a state patrol lieutenant spring into action to help save a choking baby on the side of a Minnesota interstate. (Published 3 hours ago)

“We use programs such as Crime Awareness and Education as well as our School Resource Officers to educate students and children of all ages of various practices to help keep them safe. Further, we utilize our social media platforms in order to connect with our citizens and those who visit to encourage safe driving practices in accordance with both the law and changing driving conditions,” the police department said in a statement.

They went on to say it’s especially important to use crosswalks after dark, which now comes thanks to daylight saving time.

Citizens can call the Traffic Complaint Hotline at 972-547-2835 in areas where they feel traffic enforcement’s needed.

Connor will now focus on a long road to recovery. His family hopes he’ll move to a rehabilitation center next week.

Before his accident, he was healthy, active and heavily involved in martial arts. They hope his desire to compete again can serve as motivation to fast track his recovery.

Friends from the martial arts community have raised nearly $20,000 to help with Connor’s medical bills through a Facebook fundraiser. If you want to contribute, click here.



Cashier's Kindness Goes Viral