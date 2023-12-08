Businesses along Dallas Marathon route prepare for road closures

Thousands of runners started picking up their BMW Dallas Marathon packets and race bids Friday inside Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

People participate for several different reasons.

"Just the discipline,” marathon runner Sherene Robins said. “The mental health aspect. The physical aspect. I've always enjoyed it. My dad ran marathons."

"I love being out there and running around in the fresh air and seeing everyone else cheer you on,” marathon runner Ian Young said. “They've got cool signs like power up here."

Organizers say this is a record year for people signing up. All the races are sold out.

There will be thousands of people on roads that will be closed off to normal weekend traffic going to local businesses.

"There is going to be a little bit of a slow down on Sunday afternoon, but I think the businesses are great,” Dallas Marathon Board Chairman Charles Peyton said. “They really see the positive impact to the community."

Some businesses along Greenville Avenue say race day makes it hard for employees and customers to get to them. They know they'll lose some business that day.

Amanda Campbell is the general manager of Halcyon Coffee Shop and Restaurant.

She'll be open Sunday and has told staff to plan accordingly.

"We just have to make sure and not try to drive down this street,” Campbell said. “Have to go around the backside."

Being in business since 2017 Campbell has experienced marathon days before.

"It's a wash,” Campbell said. “More people are around watching it, but you have less people come for actual brunch. But it should be a solid day though still."

Despite its challenges, it's still an enjoyable race day for Campbell.

"It's a fun day,” Campbell said. “It's good energy."

