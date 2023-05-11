Bridgeport HS Soccer Players Accused of Hazing, Stripping Teammates

The Bridgeport Police Department said it's investigating multiple incidents of hazing at the high school where older players on the boy's soccer team are accused of pulling down the pants of younger players and recording videos.

In a statement, the police department said on March 6 of this year they were notified by the Bridgeport Independent School District of a bus incident that may have involved hazing.

"BISD personnel informed officers an incident involved several players from the Bridgeport boys soccer team. Once BISD confirmed that hazing was suspected, Bridgeport Police Department initiated a criminal investigation," said police in a statement.

The police department said Detective John Bradshaw spoke with several victims, witnesses, and alleged suspects, including players from the Bridgeport Boys Soccer team, coaching staff, teachers, and administration.

It was determined that during the 2022-2023 soccer season, upperclassmen on the boys' soccer team, "were involved in the hazing initiation of underclassmen, described as 'de-pantsing.'"

"These incidents involved the underclassmen (some as young as 14 years old) being restrained or held down while multiple subjects removed articles of the victim's clothing, including their pants and underwear. The victim reported that while in an unclothed state, they were filmed and made to repeat phrases such as "I'm your b----."

Police said they believe this happened multiple times including in a school locker room, a school bus, and a hotel room during an out-of-town tournament.

Authorities said during the incident in the hotel room, one of the victims began to yell and a pillow was placed over their face. The victim told police he almost lost consciousness.

NBC 5 has learned that five people were arrested and charged with "personal hazing." Their names have been withheld until their ages could be verified. All five were released on Wednesday after posting bonds of $1,000.

Bridgeport ISD Superintendent Dr. Amy Ellis released a statement saying:

"Bridgeport ISD will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the police department while ensuring school consequences are in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and district policy. The type of behavior reported to BISD and police does not align with our core values and our commitment to providing a safe and caring learning environment for all students."