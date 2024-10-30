Breaking barriers: Zumba instructor with Down syndrome inspires Rowlett community

A Special Olympian from Rowlett is continuing to amaze and inspire his community with his many talents.

Gabe Pagaduan wowed the world a few years ago during the North Texas Special Olympics games when he made an incredible half-court shot for Rowlett High School to send the game into overtime.

NBC 5 covered the proud moment in 2019.

His family says having Down syndrome is his superpower because he's continuing to do big things in his young life.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Gabe recently acquired his Zumba dance instructor certification at Wanda's Studio in Rowlett where he frequently leads classes.

“CeeCee, the mom of one of my piano students who is a Zumba instructor, invited us to join her Zumba class at Wanda's Studio a few years ago. Gabe fell in love with it at first class,” said Joy Pagaduan, Gabe’s mom.

Gabe quickly became a part of the dance studio family and soon worked his way toward being an instructor.

In September, he was awarded his certificate and started a new journey that has become his first ever paying job.

This past Sunday, he led a class for others with special needs to celebrate Halloween. Gabe got the room moving and grooving with everyone in costume.

“Gabe has only had two classes so far but they are full of extreme fun and happiness,” said Joy. “Watching him lead the class and especially the special needs kids, just brings joy and a smile that won't stop to all who are present,” said Joy.

For Gabe, it’s clear it’s more than just a fitness class – it’s a place for joy, connection, and encouragement.

"Me and the entire family are so proud of him. He has always been a great dancer and has excellent rhythm,” said Joy. “We are so amazed at how he knows so many dance routines. He is so happy and confident up on Wanda’s stage and it spreads to the whole room.”

Gabe’s next class is scheduled for November 17 at 2:30 p.m. It’s already full and is on a waitlist but there are more classes planned for the future. Click here to see the schedule.