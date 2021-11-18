Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Partners With Baskets for Good for Thanksgiving Meals

On Thursday morning, volunteers at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas unloaded and organized Thanksgiving food donations. It was the beginning of a multi-day effort to feed families in need.

"We discovered early on in this process that when we dropped off the food, many times they would eat it the same day and it wouldn't last until Thanksgiving," volunteer Grace Speese said. "Our hope with this delivery is that it gives hope."

Speese is on the Board of Directors of Baskets for Good, which is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to donate Thanksgiving baskets with enough food for the entire holiday week to 400 families in North Texas.

"We took this box of food to a single mom," Speese said recalling years past. "She had five children and, it still makes me cry to this day, they were eating ketchup packets for breakfast."

Speese and about 100 other volunteers will spend the next few days organizing, assembling, and delivering baskets of food.

Speese said the experience of volunteering and working to change lives has changed her perspective.

"To maybe change the way we live on a daily basis and to recognize there's need around us, and there's people who need love via food," Speese said. "Maybe that one person will go and make the world better because of a gift that they received in their time of need."