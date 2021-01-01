Arlington

Boy, 4, Killed in New Year's Shooting in North Arlington: Police

Medical examiner's report says child driven nearly 10 miles to a hospital in South Grand Prairie after being shot in North Arlington

residence at arlington apartments
NBC 5 News

Arlington police say a 4-year-old boy is dead after apparently being shot shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

Arlington police said they responded to a call about gunfire at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Washington Drive at about 12:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted a trail of blood leading into a residence. They entered the unlocked apartment and found what was described as a "crime scene," however no one was inside.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 9 mins ago

George Schrader, Former City Manager Who Helped Shape Dallas' Landmarks, Dies of COVID Complications

A short time later, police were notified by officers in Grand Prairie that a 4-year-old boy had been taken to a hospital there and that the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said detectives believe the child was shot while inside the apartment on Washington Drive but have not yet revealed any details about what may have led to the shooting.

Information released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child late Friday morning as 4-year-old Messiah Taplin, of Corsicana. The medical examiner's office said the child was shot at the Residence at Arlington apartment complex and was taken nearly 10 miles away to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in South Grand Prairie where he died at about 1:15 a.m.

Arlington police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that "persons of interest have been detained at this time." No further details were released about who was detained or their relationship to the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Cisneros at 817-575-3169. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policeGrand PrairieArlington homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us