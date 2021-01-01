Boy, 4, Killed in New Year's Shooting in North Arlington: Police

Arlington police say a 4-year-old boy is dead after apparently being shot shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

Arlington police said they responded to a call about gunfire at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Washington Drive at about 12:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted a trail of blood leading into a residence. They entered the unlocked apartment and found what was described as a "crime scene," however no one was inside.

A short time later, police were notified by officers in Grand Prairie that a 4-year-old boy had been taken to a hospital there and that the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said detectives believe the child was shot while inside the apartment on Washington Drive but have not yet revealed any details about what may have led to the shooting.

Information released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child late Friday morning as 4-year-old Messiah Taplin, of Corsicana. The medical examiner's office said the child was shot at the Residence at Arlington apartment complex and was taken nearly 10 miles away to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in South Grand Prairie where he died at about 1:15 a.m.

Arlington police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that "persons of interest have been detained at this time." No further details were released about who was detained or their relationship to the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Cisneros at 817-575-3169. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.