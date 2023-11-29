Both Fannin County escaped inmates are back in custody, officials say

Two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday are both back in custody, officials say.

Ramon Perez surrendered to deputies at the Bryan County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement continued searching for Raymond Ross throughout the day after he was believed to have been spotted in Bonham near the high school trying to flag down a motorist for a ride, the Fannin County Sheriff's Office said. The driver did not stop and instead called 911.

Because the escapee was believed to be in the area, all schools in the Bonham ISD were placed on lockout for the day.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management confirmed to NBC 5 that Ross had been taken into custody. It's not immediately clear if he was captured or if he surrendered.

Earlier in the day, Fannin County law enforcement released a photo of a man believed to be Ross taken from a residential security camera in Bonham.

Picture of Raymond Ross from a Bonham resident's security camera. (Fannin County Sherriff's Office)

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who may have information about the men or where they were during their escape to please call 903-583-2143 or call 911.