Bonton Farms Receives $60,000 Donation From Chili's Customers

In South Dallas there's a non-profit that's working hard to solve the issue of food deserts.

Food deserts mean when an area lacks grocery stores and more healthy food options.

Bonton Farms consists of two farms, a cafe and a local coffee shop. The non-profit is investing in providing health and organic food options to the community of South Dallas while also tackling the issues of social inequity.

Bonton has earned a reputation as a game-changer in the community and on Wednesday received a hefty donation that will help continue its mission.

Brinker International, which owns Chili's, presented the owner of Bonton Farms, Daron Babcock, with a check for more than $60,000 at the Chili's at Wheatland Town Crossing on Tuesday morning.

Since April, guests from all 80 Chili's restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, have been able to either round up their bill or give a flat donation to Bonton Farms.

"I think people are aware and empathetic that they're better when everybody succeeds and that people are willing to give their hard-earned money to help people that are less fortunate have an opportunity like they've had, that moves me," said Babcock.

