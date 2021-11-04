Boil Water Notice Issued for The Cliffs Water System in Palo Pinto County

A boil water notice has been announced for customers in The Cliffs water system in Palo Pinto County.

According to Midway Water Utilities, low pressure caused by a water main leak and subsequent loss of power is occurring in the system.

The boil water notice affects customers in the Cliffs Resort, Midway Water Utilities said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required The Cliffs public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, Midway Water Utilities said.

Midway Water Utilities said to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, Midway Water Utilities said. Customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source instead of boiling.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.