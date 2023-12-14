Woman's body found inside burning vehicle in Far North Dallas

An investigation into a woman's death is underway Thursday after her body was found inside a burning car parked outside a Dallas Walmart where her relative was shopping inside.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters were called to a vehicle fire outside a Walmart Supercenter at the intersection of Frankford Road and Marsh Lane just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told firefighters there was someone inside the car. The flames were quickly extinguished, DFR said, and a woman's body was found inside the vehicle.

According to investigators, the woman was inside the car alone while a relative was inside the store shopping.

No information has been confirmed about the identity of the person inside the vehicle or what caused the fire.

Both Dallas Police and DFR are investigating and are interviewing the relative and witnesses to learn more about what might have happened. Investigators are also looking at surveillance video from the parking lot to try to determine what led to the fire.

Until the woman's cause of death is determined by the medical examiner, her cause of death will be listed as pending.