Body Found in Kentucky Lake ID'd as Granbury Woman

A coroner has identified the body of a North Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake, state police said.

The body of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky, state Trooper Adam Jones said in a news release.

A medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville, the statement said.

