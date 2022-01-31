Body Found in Dallas Search for Missing Fort Worth Woman

A body has been found in a wooded area of southwest Dallas being searched Monday afternoon for a missing Fort Worth woman.

Police were using dogs Monday to search a wooded area in Grady Niblo Park for 31-year-old Jocelyn Nunez when they said they found a body at about 3 p.m. The identity of the remains has not been confirmed and the person's death is currently listed as unexplained.

First responders were seen marking off a section of Grady Niblo Park, along the 6800 block of Old Settlers Way, with crime scene tape Monday afternoon.

Nunez was reported missing Friday after her family said she left home to go for a hike in the Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve. Nunez's family told NBC 5 earlier Monday that her car had been found in the area, though police have not yet confirmed that a car being looked at Monday was her vehicle.

Nunez's family said they searched an area near Cedar Hill on Sunday after they pinged her phone and it showed its location was near Interstate 20 and Clark Road. That location is in between the nature preserve and where police were searching Monday afternoon.

"We got her daughter to track her phone. The last time we got track of her was at that location in the Cedar Ridge area in Cedar Hill," said Nunez's cousin Angel Sanchez on Sunday.

The family said her Ring camera captured her leaving home Friday for her hike at the nature preserve and that that was the last time she was seen.

Nunez is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It's not immediately clear what she was wearing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call or text 817-557-7569 or 682-205-0464.