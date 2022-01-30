Family of Missing 32-Year-Old Fort Worth Woman Searching in Dallas Nature Preserve

Police are searching for a missing Fort Worth woman who was last seen leaving for a hike in Dallas on Friday.

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen near the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace in Fort Worth driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax.

Her family said she was going for a hike in Cedar Mountain preserve in Dallas.

She is described as a 5'1" woman who weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call or text 817-557-7569 or 682-205-0464.