Fort Worth

Family of Missing 32-Year-Old Fort Worth Woman Searching in Dallas Nature Preserve

Police are searching for a missing Fort Worth woman who was last seen leaving for a hike in Dallas on Friday.

Jocelyn Nunez, 31, was last seen near the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace in Fort Worth driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Her family said she was going for a hike in Cedar Mountain preserve in Dallas.

She is described as a 5'1" woman who weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

winter storm 24 mins ago

TxDOT Prepares North Texas Roads for Winter Weather

Colin Allred 3 hours ago

Dallas Democratic US Rep. Colin Allred Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Congressional Trip

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call or text 817-557-7569 or 682-205-0464.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthDallasmissing woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us