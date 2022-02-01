Body Found in Dallas Positively Identified as Missing Fort Worth Woman

A body found in a wooded area of southwest Dallas Monday afternoon has been positively identified as missing Fort Worth woman Jocelyn Nunez.

The identification of the body was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday. Officials have not yet ruled on the woman's cause of death or revealed any details about when she may have died.

Nunez, 31, was reported missing Friday after her family said she left home to go for a hike in the Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve in Cedar Hill. The family said her Ring camera captured her leaving for the hike and that that was the last time she was seen.

The family pinged her phone Sunday and searched an area where it was believed to be located but didn't report finding anything. On Monday, the family told NBC 5 Nunez's car had been found not far from the nature preserve.

Dallas police searched a wooded area in Grady Niblo Park Monday afternoon and found a body at about 3 p.m., though the remains were not positively identified as Nunez until Tuesday.

