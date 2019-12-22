Body Found in Alley in The Colony: Police

The Colony police are asking for the public’s help after a person was found dead in an alley Sunday morning.

About 7:45 a.m., a caller reported an unconscious person in the south alley of the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue, near Miller Drive.

Paramedics determined the woman had died, and officers shut down the area and began an investigation.

The woman's identity is not known, and her cause of death has not been released, police said.

Anyone with information may call Detective Chris Vaughn at 972-625-1887.

