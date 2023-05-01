Dallas Officer, K-9 Partner Reunited; Body Cam Video of Shooting Released

A Dallas police officer and his K-9 partner are reunited after both were injured in a shooting late last week that left another man dead. Dallas Police, meanwhile, released a body camera video Monday morning showing the search and shootout.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia went over the details of the incident in a news conference Monday and identified the injured officers as Sr. Cpl. Scott Jay and his K-9 partner Figor, and said the dog's actions were "heroic" and "helped save his partner's life."

“The work of this dog that night is nothing short of heroic. Our K-9s are invaluable members of this police department and helped save his partner's life,” said Garcia. "He did everything he was trained to do and exceeded all expectations as a K-9 partner and as a member of the Dallas Police Department."

Jay and Figor were called out to help search for 20-year-old Brian Casillas, a man Garcia said was suspected of shooting two family members after they complained about loud music. Casillas left the home after the shooting and the injured family members locked themselves in a room and called 911. They were later hospitalized and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

NBC 5 News Brian Casillas, pictured.

Garcia said a 911 call came after midnight from a nearby home, about a man who was bleeding and knocking on the door. At about 2 a.m., officers found a shoe and a blood trail on the same street.

Jay and Figor followed the trail to a creek and located Casillas under a bridge. Garcia said the body camera showed Figor moved toward Casillas and that's when he shot the dog in the chest. The round exited the dog’s shoulder.

Casillas also fired rounds at Jay, hitting him in the legs and the center of his ballistic vest. Jay returned fire, hitting Casillas multiple times. Casillas was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not immediately clear why Casillas was bleeding before he was shot by police.

Dallas Police Department Dallas Police video shows the moment a man opened fire on an officer and his K-9 partner, on April 27, 2023. The officer fired back, fatally wounding the man.

The unblurred body camera footage has been posted on the department's YouTube page and can be seen here, though viewer discretion is advised.

Despite being injured, Jay and his K-9 partner climbed out of the creek and received immediate first aid from other officers and Dallas Fire Rescue.

"Having been shot in the chest and bleeding from a lower body gunshot wound, the commitment these two have to one another is unlike any other bond,” said Garcia.

The officer was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas for treatment and released. Figor was transported to an emergency veterinarian for treatment and released. The two were reunited with each other over the weekend, as shown in a tweet by Dallas Police on Monday morning.

Thank you for the prayers and kind words for Senior Corporal Scott Jay and K9 Figor. The team was reunited this weekend.

A special thanks to Dallas Animal Emergency for the immediate care for K9 Figor. pic.twitter.com/WZ3cEdBhhn — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2023

Garcia said the officer is expected to complete his recovery in the next month and a half.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit.

According to Garcia, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was notified and responded to the scene, and will conduct their own investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight has also been notified.