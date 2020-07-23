farmers branch

Bodies of Missing Mother, 2 Children Found in Farmers Branch Parking Lot

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police in Farmers Branch are investigating after a mother and her two daughters were found dead inside their car in a parking lot, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said the three people were reported missing Wednesday.

According to a missing persons flyer sent to NBC 5, 31-year-old Natalie Chambers and her daughters, 4-year-old Izabel and 2-year-old Elise were last seen leaving their house in Forney at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they were headed to a playdate in Grapevine.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 48 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 431 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 9 Deaths

Police in Farmers Branch are investigating after a mother and her two daughters were found dead inside their car in a parking lot, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators pinged Natalie's cell phone, which traced to the intersection of I-635 and Midway Road near the Dallas and Farmers Branch city limits.

Natalie's car was found Thursday morning in the old Freed's Furniture store parking lot. Police are now at the scene, investigating.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page to get the latest updates.

This article tagged under:

farmers branch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us