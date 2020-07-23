Bodies of Missing Mother, 2 Children Found in Farmers Branch Parking Lot

Police in Farmers Branch are investigating after a mother and her two daughters were found dead inside their car in a parking lot, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said the three people were reported missing Wednesday.

According to a missing persons flyer sent to NBC 5, 31-year-old Natalie Chambers and her daughters, 4-year-old Izabel and 2-year-old Elise were last seen leaving their house in Forney at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they were headed to a playdate in Grapevine.

Investigators pinged Natalie's cell phone, which traced to the intersection of I-635 and Midway Road near the Dallas and Farmers Branch city limits.

Natalie's car was found Thursday morning in the old Freed's Furniture store parking lot. Police are now at the scene, investigating.

