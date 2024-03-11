What to Know Bluebonnets were adopted as the Texas state flower on March 7, 1901.

There is no law prohibiting the picking of bluebonnets, but make sure you're not on private property taking picture to avoid a trespassing charge.

Beware, snakes and fire ants love bluebonnets too!

It's a sure sign of spring in Texas, Bluebonnets have started to spring up alongside highways in North Texas.

An NBC 5 photojournalist captured video of the state flower along State Highway 360 near FAA Boulevard near the Studios at DFW.

NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said he expected to see a bumper crop of the state flower and other wildflowers this spring.

"Thanks to El Niño, I am expecting another superbloom of Texas wildflowers this spring."

Now through the mid-April marks the peak of the annual state flower's season.

If you haven't heard, the Ellis County town of Ennis is the "Official Bluebonnet City" and home to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival each year. The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival will be held April 19-21 this year and the bluebonnet trails will be open April 1-30, with a solar eclipse in the midst of bluebonnet season.

The Ennis Bluebonnet Trail website says it's too soon to see significant blooms associated with the iconic photos in the area and the peak is expected in the second and third week of April.

Throughout April, visitors are invited to experience 40 miles of mapped bluebonnet trails featuring uniquely Texas photo opportunities that include cows, horses, and of course, an abundance of the state wildflower.

For public sightings of bluebonnets across the state, visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website and the Texas Wildflower Watch Instagram.

When you take your annual bluebonnet photos, share them with NBC 5 and we may use them on-air or in our online galleries. Send them to iSee@nbcuni.com.

Remember there are no laws against shooting photographs in the bluebonnets, nor is it illegal to pick a few, but the Texas Department of Transportation discourages picture-taking that damages the wildflowers. If too many wildflowers are trampled, they will die and not go to seed, and since many of these flowers are annuals, this means they have to go to seed to come back the next year. That's also why picking the flowers is discouraged.